Neal (undisclosed) had one shot and two hits with two PIM in a 6-1 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

After having missed the last four games, Neal was given a shot on Connor McDavid's line in his return but failed to produce any offense in his 11:07 of ice time. The veteran winger has just two goals and three assists on the year and hasn't been the power-play weapon he was in 2019-20, when he tallied 12 times with the man advantage.