Neal will make his season debut Friday against Toronto, Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation reports.

Neal missed the entirety of training camp as well as the Oilers' first five games of the season due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he's been skating since last Friday, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Maple Leafs. The veteran winger is expected to skate on Edmonton's fourth line and first power-play unit Friday.