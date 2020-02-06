Oilers' James Neal: Resumes skating
According to Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com, Neal (ankle) skated for the first time since suffering his ankle injury Thursday.
Gregor expects the Oilers to be cautious with Neal's return timeline, as ankle sprains can be reaggravated easily, so the veteran winger should be considered out indefinitely at this point. Once he's given the green light, the 32-year-old will return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Edmonton's power-play units.
