Oilers' James Neal: Returning to action Tuesday
Neal (ankle) will be in the lineup versus the Stars on Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Neal returns following a 16-game stint on injured reserve due to his ankle problem. The veteran was stuck in an eight-game goal drought prior to getting hurt, during which he recorded two helpers, 14 shots and 27 hits. The winger could be in line for a top-six role and a spot with the No. 1 power-play unit.
