Oilers' James Neal: Rips Rangers for hat trick, assist
Neal scored a hat trick and an assist in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
Two of the goals and the assist all came on the power play. Neal had gone four games without a point entering the contest. He's now at 19 tallies and eight helpers through 42 outings this year, with 17 of his points coming with a man advantage. The 32-year-old also has a minus-23 rating -- no big surprise given his power-play prowess.
