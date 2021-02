Neal posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Flames.

Neal had the secondary helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' second goal of the contest, which made it 6-1 in the second period. The 33-year-old Neal has assists in consecutive games, but he's at a modest five points and 23 shots on net in 11 games overall. There's not much fantasy appeal for the winger when his even-strength minutes are coming on the fourth line.