Neal scored four goals, two of them on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

He fired eight shots on net and also chipped in a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in the huge performance. Incredibly, given the glittering list of Hall of Famers that have worn an Oilers jersey over the years, Neal now holds the franchise record with six goals through the first three games of a season -- a figure that's even more amazing considering the 32-year-old only scored seven in 63 games for Calgary in 2018-19.