Oilers' James Neal: Sets up equalizer
Neal produced an assist and three shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals on Thursday.
Neal's assist was the primary helper on Connor McDavid's equalizer with 1:38 left in regulation. The veteran winger is chugging along at a point-per-game pace with nine goals and a pair of assists in 11 appearances.
