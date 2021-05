Neal provided a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Neal set up the first of Leon Draisaitl's two goals in the contest, which was the latter's 500th NHL point. The 33-year-old Neal hasn't found much success this season with eight points, 43 shots on net and 25 hits through 26 contests. He's been limited to mainly bottom-six duties when he makes the lineup.