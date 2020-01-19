Neal picked up an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.

Neal assisted on Connor McDavid's second goal of the game. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for the winger, who had racked up 13 shots on goal and 26 hits in that span. Neal has 28 points (17 on the power play), 106 shots on goal, 78 hits and a minus-20 rating through 49 contests. Since his monster October, he's yielded just 14 points in 34 outings -- it's probably too late to sell high on the slumping 32-year-old.