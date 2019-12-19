Oilers' James Neal: Spoils shutout bid
Neal scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.
Neal got the Oilers on the board with 1:50 left in regulation, spoiling Jake Allen's shutout bid. It was the 16th goal of the season for Neal, who has been a terrific acquisition after languishing through a seven-goal season in Calgary in 2018-19. Those struggles are firmly in the rearview mirror with Neal already closing in on an 11th season of 20-plus goals.
