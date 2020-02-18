Oilers' James Neal: Still needs at least two weeks
Head coach Dave Tippett said Neal (ankle) is still a couple weeks away from returning, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
This is a frustrating injury for Neal. He seemed like he was trending toward a return in early February, but he aggravated the injury and has now missed nine total games. The Oilers are using Sam Gagner (undisclosed) in the top six in Neal's place, but they'll need his scoring ability soon as they make a playoff push.
