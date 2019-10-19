Oilers' James Neal: Strikes for opening goal
Neal scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Neal's up to nine goals in eight games this year, an incredible pace for any player, let alone one coming off of a seven-goal campaign. Most notably, it was his third even-strength goal of the campaign. The winger has produced 27 shots and continues to enjoy top-six usage that is serving him quite well.
