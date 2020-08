Neal netted a power-play goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Neal's goal cut the deficit to 6-3, but it wouldn't change the result. In 2019-20, Neal had 12 power-play tallies. Despite his current fourth-line usage, he's lethal when converting passes from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with the extra man. That goal-scoring threat should be enough to earn Neal at least modest interest from DFS managers.