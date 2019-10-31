Neal scored a power-play goal and registered three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Neal now has 11 goals overall, eight of which have come with a man advantage. Few thought the winger would bounce back so convincingly -- he ended October with 13 points in 14 games while adding 19 hits and 42 shots. If you can still add him, the power-play production alone is worth the roster spot.