Neal is unavailable due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

It was reported earlier that Neal was set to miss Wednesday's game against Vancouver, as he had that absence clarified. It's unclear when the veteran will gain clearance, but he won't be able to practice or travel with the team. General manager Ken Holland said Wednesday that he expects Neal to be back next week, but there's no timetable for his return. Look for Alex Chiasson to handle a bottom-six role with Neal sidelined for Wednesday's game.