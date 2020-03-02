Oilers' James Neal: Won't play Monday
Neal (ankle) will not be in action versus Nashville on Wednesday but could suit up during the team's three-game road trip, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Neal will miss his 16th straight game due to his ankle issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was stuck in an eight-game goalless streak during which he recorded 14 shots while averaging 16:59 of ice time. Once cleared to play, the 32-year-old figures to resume a top-six role which could see Josh Archibald bumped down the depth chart.
