Oilers' James Neal: Wrecking ball versus Leafs
Neal posted 10 hits and four shots on goal in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Neal's point drought stretched to three games, and he's only hit the scoresheet twice in his last 10 outings. However, he provided fantasy owners a nice consolation prize with the heavy play, accounting for nearly a third of the Oilers' 33 hits as a team. Neal remained at 27 points to go with 100 shots and 71 hits through 45 contests.
