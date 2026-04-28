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Dickinson (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Anaheim on Tuesday in Game 5, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Dickinson didn't participate in Tuesday's morning skate and has been a game-time decision for most of the opening round of the playoffs because of a lingering injury. He has provided two goals and one assist in two appearances against the Ducks this postseason.

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