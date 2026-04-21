Dickinson scored two goals in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Dickinson is not known for being an offensive force, but he found the back of the net on his two shots in this game and played a big role in a game where Connor McDavid went pointless for the Oilers. Dickinson is expected to play a defensive role in the playoffs, as he's key in penalty-killing situations, so he's not expected to be a scoring threat for the Oilers in most games.