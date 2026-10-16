The Oilers announced Friday that Dickinson (undisclosed) will likely return during the Oilers' upcoming homestand, which begins Tuesday against Minnesota, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Dickinson will miss a second consecutive matchup due to an undisclosed injury Saturday against the Mammoth, but he at least appears to be trending toward a return. The Oilers' five-game homestand begins Tuesday and runs through Oct. 28, so it's still possible Dickinson misses time beyond Saturday. Across three regular-season appearances this year, he's recorded no goals, an assist, three hits and three blocked shots while averaging 12:12 of ice time.