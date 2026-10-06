Dickinson (foot) is working his way toward full health and might make his season debut in Anaheim on Wednesday, per Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site.

Dickinson skated between Trent Frederic and Kasperi Kapanen on the second line during Monday's practice, which is a good indication that Dickinson is closing on being ready to suit up in a game. According to Umbach, Dickinson's teammates and head coach Mike Babcock are hoping the 31-year-old center will be ready for Wednesday's road divisional matchup against the Ducks. Dickinson will certainly help the Oilers defensively once he's in the lineup, as Edmonton has struggled in its own zone to begin the year. The Ontario native missed the entirety of training camp, however, so it may take him a bit to get up to game speed.