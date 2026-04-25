Oilers' Jason Dickinson: Out of action again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickinson (undisclosed) will not play Friday in Game 3 versus the Ducks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Dickinson has been labeled a game-time decision ahead of each contest of the postseason, but he'll be out of action for the second time in three games. The 30-year-old's nagging injury is likely to be a factor at least through the rest of the first round, if not longer. The Oilers will roll with the same personnel, but with different line combinations, in Dickinson's absence Friday.
More News
-
Oilers' Jason Dickinson: Game-time call Friday•
-
Oilers' Jason Dickinson: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Jason Dickinson: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Jason Dickinson: Lights lamp twice Monday•
-
Oilers' Jason Dickinson: Returning to lineup for Game 1•
-
Oilers' Jason Dickinson: Status uncertain Monday•