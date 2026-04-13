Oilers' Jason Dickinson: Out until postseason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickinson (leg) will be reevaluated ahead of the postseason, ruling him out for the next two games, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Dickinson is currently mired in a 13-game goal drought, and now he will have to wait until the playoffs before he gets another opportunity to find the back of the net. During his slump, the Ontario native managed just 17 shots on net, and will need to start shooting the puck more.
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