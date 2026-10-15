Dickinson's status for Thursday's game against the Mammoth is up in the air after he exited midway through the Oilers' morning skate for an undisclosed reason, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Dickinson missed the start of the regular season due to a foot injury, but he's been back in action for the past three games, recording no goals, an assist, three hits and three blocked shots while averaging 12:12 of ice time. It's unclear whether his early exit from Thursday's morning skate is related to his previous injury, but he'll presumably be monitored by the team's medical staff in the hours leading up to Thursday's puck drop.