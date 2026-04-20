Oilers' Jason Dickinson: Status uncertain Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickinson (leg) will be a game-time decision for Game 1 versus Anaheim on Monday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.
As is typical in the postseason, head coach Kris Knoblauch wouldn't reveal whether Dickinson or Leon Draisaitl (lower body) will be ready to play Monday. Still, Dickinson has been working in the third-line center role in the lead-up to Game 1, which would seem to indicate that he'll be ready to go.
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