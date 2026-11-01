Dickinson notched an empty-net goal and dished out two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Dickinson found the back of the Islanders' empty net to secure his first goal of the 2026-27 campaign. Across five contests this season, the 31-year-old center is up to three points, a plus-2 rating, five shots on net, nine hits and four blocked shots. Dickinson has tallied a point in each of his two appearances since returning from an undisclosed injury. While injuries have kept him out of the lineup for a decent chunk of the last three seasons, he's displayed promising two-way value as a member of the Oilers' third line when healthy this season. He's best left on waivers for the time being, but he could work his way onto the fantasy radar if his current point streak continues to build.