Oilers' Jason Garrison: Given clean bill of health

Garrison is expected to be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Sharks, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.

Garrison was unavailable for Thursday's game against Vancouver due to an illness, but he was never expected to be on the shelf for long. Either way, the veteran blueliner has sat as a healthy scratch more often than not this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his availability.

More News
Our Latest Stories