Oilers' Jason Garrison: Out with flu

Garrison is under the weather and won't be available against the Canucks on Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Considering how often Garrison has served as a healthy scratch this season, there was no guarantee he would have played even if he was healthy. The impending return of Kris Russell (undisclosed) will only serve to push Garrison further down the depth chart.

