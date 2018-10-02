Oilers' Jason Garrison: Secures one-year deal

Garrison agreed to terms on a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Oilers on Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

The decision to sign Garrison was likely swayed by the injuries to Kris Russell (undisclosed) and Adam Larsson (back) -- who are both questionable for Opening Night on Saturday against New Jersey. The veteran Garrison will likely take a spot on the 23-man roster over youngster Ethan Bear, but could see himself relegated to the press box down the road.