Oilers' Jason Garrison: Signs PTO with Oilers
Garrison inked a deal for a professional tryout with the Oilers on Tuesday.
Once upon a time Garrison scored 16 goals in a season, but those days are long behind him. Last year, the 33-year-old was a Golden Knight, but he only played eight games with the big club. Otherwise, the defenseman was down in the AHL plying his trade. It seems plausible that Garrison will grab a role with the Oilers, but even if he does there isn't much fantasy upside here. He's clearly on the downswing of his career.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Returns to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Back in Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Brought up to big club•
-
Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Shipped back to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Promoted to Vegas•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...