Oilers' Jason Garrison: Signs PTO with Oilers

Garrison inked a deal for a professional tryout with the Oilers on Tuesday.

Once upon a time Garrison scored 16 goals in a season, but those days are long behind him. Last year, the 33-year-old was a Golden Knight, but he only played eight games with the big club. Otherwise, the defenseman was down in the AHL plying his trade. It seems plausible that Garrison will grab a role with the Oilers, but even if he does there isn't much fantasy upside here. He's clearly on the downswing of his career.