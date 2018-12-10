Oilers' Jason Garrison: Stuck in press box
Garrison served as a healthy scratch in his sixth straight game against Calgary on Sunday.
Garrison -- who signed a one-year deal with the Oilers in October -- has played in just 12 games this season. With little play time under his belt, the blueliner could be the odd man out whenever Andrej Sekera (Achilles) is cleared to return to action, especially considering the team made the more to acquire Chris Wideman via trade despite having Garrison waiting in the wings.
