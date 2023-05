Grubbe was acquired by Edmonton from the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Grubbe had 18 goals and 67 points in 64 games with WHL Red Deer in 2022-23. The Rangers selected him with the No. 65 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, but New York never signed him. The Oilers now control the NHL negotiating rights to Grubbe.