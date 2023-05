Grubbe inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Wednesday.

Grubbe was taken by the Rangers with the No. 65 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, but instead of signing him, New York dealt the forward to Edmonton on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Grubbe had 18 goals and 67 points in 64 contests with WHL Red Deer in 2022-23.