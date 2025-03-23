Skinner scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Skinner has three goals over his last two games. This rise on offense comes at a great time as the Oilers look to handle short-term absences for Connor McDavid (lower body) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed). Skinner was second among Edmonton forwards with 18:38 in this contest. The veteran winger is up to 14 goals, 24 points, 124 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 60 outings overall.