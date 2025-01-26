Skinner scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over Buffalo.

He jammed in a rebound late in the first to tie the game 1-1. It was Skinner's first game against the Sabres since they bought out the final three years of his eight-year, $72 million contract on June 30. It was his first goal in six games and his eighth of the season (16 points). The 32-year-old Skinner has six 30-plus goal seasons, but hasn't been able to find his sniping skills in Edmonton. He has just two goals and 19 shots in his last 14 games. That's tough for a guy who put up over 210 shots in 11 of his 15 seasons.