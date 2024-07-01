Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Oilers on Monday, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

The final three seasons of Skinner's eight-year, $72 million contract were bought out by the Sabres after he was limited to 24 goals and 46 points in 74 outings in 2023-24. While his production wasn't sufficient to justify his old contract, his new price is reasonable for a winger who would be a strong presence on Edmonton's third line. Skinner has also exceeded the 30-goal milestone on six occasions, including the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns, so there's also that outside chance that he could end up being a steal for the Oilers. Keep a close eye on how Edmonton utilizes him. While there's stiff competition for top-six spots, his fantasy value would naturally increase meaningfully if he gets to play alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.