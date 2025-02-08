Skinner notched an assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Skinner has two goals and two assists over his last five outings since his last healthy scratch. He's playing some of his best hockey of the season lately, which has earned him a spot on the second line, though it comes at a poor time with a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off on tap. Skinner is now at 20 points, 104 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 49 appearances. If he can carry his momentum through the break, he could be an intriguing option for fantasy managers during the stretch run.