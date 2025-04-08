Skinner scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim. He also took two shots on goal and recorded three hits.

The 32-year-old is far from a reliable scoring weapon, but he's found the back of the net in two of his last three appearances while cracking the scoresheet seven times over his previous nine games (five goals, two helpers). Skinner's role in the lineup as a bottom-six forward should be enough to keep fantasy managers from adding him in most formats, but his numbers aren't encouraging, either. He's notched a mere 16 goals and 28 points in 67 contests.