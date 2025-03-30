Skinner recorded an assist and five hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Skinner has four points over his last five contests. He's benefited from a larger role in the absence of Connor McDavid (lower body), as well as Leon Draisaitl, who returned from an undisclosed injury Saturday. Skinner found Draisaitl for the game-winning goal at 2:25 of overtime. For the season, the 32-year-old Skinner has 25 points, 132 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-1 rating through 63 appearances while typically playing in a middle-six role.