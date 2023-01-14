Puljujarvi scored a goal in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Puljujarvi ended a six-game point drought with the tally. The 24-year-old continues to lack consistency, and his goal Friday wasn't exactly a key one, extending the Oilers' lead to 6-0 in the third period. He has 10 points, 66 shots on net, 89 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 44 contests, and he's done little to make a case for a top-six role. Fantasy managers can likely find better production on the waiver wire.