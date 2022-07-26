Puljujarvi (shoulder) penned a one-year, $3 million contract with Edmonton on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Puljujarvi and the Oilers were headed toward an arbitration hearing Friday but appear to have found a middle ground on a new contract. Last season, the 24-year-old winger surpassed the 30-point threshold for the first time in his career, no doubt in part to spending chunks of the season on Edmonton's top line with Connor McDavid. While Puljujarvi is far from a lock for that role heading into the 2022-23 campaign, he should be in the mix for a top-six role and could surpass the career mark of 36 points he set last year.