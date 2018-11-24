Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Back at hockey's highest level

Puljujarvi was called up from AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.

This move was brewing for quite some time, but the Oilers have made it official in advance of Sunday's road game against the Kings. There's a chance that Puljujarvi -- whom the Oilers took fourth overall in the 2016 draft -- will get a new lease on his hockey life since Todd McLellan was relieved of his coaching duties and replaced by Ken Hitchcock. Puljujarvi has sprinkled 14 goals and 15 assists over 104 career contests, though that hasn't been nearly enough in the numbers-hungry world of fantasy hockey.