Puljujarvi notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Puljujarvi didn't find much success in a top-six role, though he saw 17:00 of ice time Monday with the Oilers opting for a seven-defensemen lineup. The 24-year-old Puljujarvi has three assists in his last eight games, but he hasn't scored since Oct. 26. Four points in 19 contests isn't a good look for the fourth overall pick from 2016 -- fantasy managers can likely find better scoring options on the waiver wire.