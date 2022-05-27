Puljujarvi scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 5.

Puljujarvi scored on a pass from Zach Hyman at 9:56 of the second period. Prior to Thursday, Puljujarvi had not registered a point in his last eight outings. The 24-year-old winger has dropped into a bottom-six role for much of the playoffs with just three points, 19 shots on net, 19 hits, 10 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 12 appearances.