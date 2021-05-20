Puljujarvi scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Puljujarvi opened the scoring at 8:24 of the second period, but that lead lasted all of 2:37 before Tucker Poolman equalized for the Jets. The 23-year-old Puljujarvi emerged as a solid depth contributor for the Oilers with 25 points in 55 regular-season contests. He added 115 shots on net and 101 hits, so he should be a reliable source of physicality in the playoffs even if he's not consistently on the scoresheet.