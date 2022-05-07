Puljujarvi notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 8-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Puljujarvi helped out on the second of Evander Kane's three goals in the contest. With a goal and an assist in the last two games, Puljujarvi is starting to get comfortable with the pace of playoff hockey, albeit in a limited role. He should continue to feature in the top six at even strength, which makes him a decent upside pick for fantasy managers.