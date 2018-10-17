Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Clutch in Tuesday's OT win

Puljujarvi scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime road win over the Jets.

Puljujarvi synced up with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid for a clutch tally that forced overtime. Edmonton's 2016 fourth overall draft pick isn't starting games with either player -- Puljujarvi's actually in the bottom-six with Drake Caggiula and Ryan Strome -- but Todd McClellan tends to tinker with his forward combinations to try to spark the offense. In this case, it worked, as the Oilers scored four unanswered goals to win the game.