Puljujarvi recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Puljujarvi had the secondary helper on Darnell Nurse's tally in the second period. While the 22-year-old Puljujarvi has just four points in his last eight games, he's seeing top-line and first power-play unit assignments. He has 14 points, 84 shots, 76 hits and 16 PIM through 38 contests, but he's playing in a role that could lead to more impressive scoring numbers down the stretch.