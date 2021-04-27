Puljujarvi registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Puljujarvi set up a Darnell Nurse goal at 13:18 of the second period to give the Oilers a 5-0 lead. The 22-year-old Puljujarvi has amassed seven points through nine games in April. Overall, the winger is up to 20 points, 97 shots, a plus-6 rating and 85 hits through 45 contests. He last reached the 20-point mark in 2017-18, his first full NHL campaign.